LFR, RVC post footage of warehouse and Russia's military destruction

Russian volunteers' units, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) and the Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC), showed a video of their work against the Russian occupiers.

Combat work of Russian volunteers

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" showed a video of the destruction of Russian army ammunition in the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

RVC published a video of an attack on Russian soldiers. They did not specify when and where the damage occurred.

Earlier, the LFR published the losses of Russian troops as of the morning of March 18 due to a limited military operation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Since March 12, 613 Russian servicemen have been killed, and 27 soldiers have been captured. Volunteers also destroyed seven tanks, 20 BMPs, 57 units of various vehicles, etc.

Raid of Russian volunteers on the territory of the Russian Federation

On March 12, Russian volunteer battalions "Russian Volunteer Corps", Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Siberian Battalion broke through the border in the Belgorod and Kursk regions and took control of several settlements.

Russian volunteers announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk, and residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate.

Watch the online.ua documentary about the Legion "Freedom of Russia".

The tape seeks answers to the following questions: What is the Legion fighting for, and to what country did it swear an oath? When will Putin's tyranny end? Do Ukrainians believe in "good Russians?" And should Russian citizens fear the arrival of the LFR?