Legion "Freedom of Russia" announces Russian troops ' losses in Belgorod, Kursk regions

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) published the losses of Russian troops as of the morning of March 18, which resulted from a limited military operation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

The LFR noted that during a few days of a limited military operation on the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions, Russian troops "suffered huge losses in manpower and equipment."

Kremlin soldiers are demoralized by the mass death of their comrades, who have become senseless victims of Putin's sick ambitions. Share

As of the morning of March 18, the losses of Putin's army in the Belgorod and Kursk regions amounted to:

Personal composition:

Irreversible losses: 613 servicemen

Sanitary losses: 829 servicemen

Captured: 27 servicemen

Destroyed equipment:

Seven tanks (including three T-72, one T-72BZ)

20 BMP (including BMP-2, BMP-3)

six D-30 howitzers

Four armoured personnel carriers

Four mortars

Two MT-12 "Rapira"

Two 2C19 "Cities-C"

Two ZALA UAVs

One MLRA BM-21 "Grad"

One LNG

One "Murom" complex

1 EW station

One retranslator

Two units of armoured vehicles

Two units of engineering equipment (excavators)

57 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)

Disabled equipment:

One T-80PVM tank

One T-72 tank

One BMP

One MLRS BM-21 "Grad"

Two MT-LB

One Msta-B

One TOS-2

One MLRS BM 21 "Grad"

One 2C1 "Carnation"

One EW station

One armored vehicle

20 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)

Also, the LFR stated that personnel concentration points, ammunition depots, dugouts, towers with antenna complexes, fortification structures, video surveillance cameras, a cellular communication station, a bridge in the village of Gorkovskyi, etc., were destroyed or damaged.

The LFR believes that Putin's image as a figure who can allegedly control the country's situation suffered the greatest damage.

Putin brought the war to Russia. Russian cities are burning, Putin's military machine is reduced to ashes, Kremlin artillery wipes out one Russian village after another. And the most important thing is that Putin devours the lives of people — soldiers and civilians — exclusively in the name of preserving his personal power. Share

Limited military operation in Belgorod and Kursk regions

On March 12, Russian volunteer battalions "Russian Volunteer Corps", Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Siberian Battalion broke through the border in the Belgorod and Kursk regions and took control of several settlements.

Russian volunteers announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk, and residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that Russian volunteers on the territory of the Russian Federation act as "independent structures and organisations" consisting of Russian citizens and, accordingly, "they are at home."