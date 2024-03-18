Legion "Freedom of Russia" announces Russian troops ' losses in Belgorod, Kursk regions

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) published the losses of Russian troops as of the morning of March 18, which resulted from a limited military operation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.
Losses of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions
The LFR noted that during a few days of a limited military operation on the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions, Russian troops "suffered huge losses in manpower and equipment."
As of the morning of March 18, the losses of Putin's army in the Belgorod and Kursk regions amounted to:
Personal composition:
Irreversible losses: 613 servicemen
Sanitary losses: 829 servicemen
Captured: 27 servicemen
Destroyed equipment:
Seven tanks (including three T-72, one T-72BZ)
20 BMP (including BMP-2, BMP-3)
six D-30 howitzers
Four armoured personnel carriers
Four mortars
Two MT-12 "Rapira"
Two 2C19 "Cities-C"
Two ZALA UAVs
One MLRA BM-21 "Grad"
One LNG
One "Murom" complex
1 EW station
One retranslator
Two units of armoured vehicles
Two units of engineering equipment (excavators)
57 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)
Disabled equipment:
One T-80PVM tank
One T-72 tank
One BMP
One MLRS BM-21 "Grad"
Two MT-LB
One Msta-B
One TOS-2
One MLRS BM 21 "Grad"
One 2C1 "Carnation"
One EW station
One armored vehicle
20 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)
Also, the LFR stated that personnel concentration points, ammunition depots, dugouts, towers with antenna complexes, fortification structures, video surveillance cameras, a cellular communication station, a bridge in the village of Gorkovskyi, etc., were destroyed or damaged.
The LFR believes that Putin's image as a figure who can allegedly control the country's situation suffered the greatest damage.
Limited military operation in Belgorod and Kursk regions
On March 12, Russian volunteer battalions "Russian Volunteer Corps", Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Siberian Battalion broke through the border in the Belgorod and Kursk regions and took control of several settlements.
Russian volunteers announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk, and residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that Russian volunteers on the territory of the Russian Federation act as "independent structures and organisations" consisting of Russian citizens and, accordingly, "they are at home."
