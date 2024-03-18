Legion "Freedom of Russia" announces Russian troops ' losses in Belgorod, Kursk regions
Category
Events
Publication date

Legion "Freedom of Russia" announces Russian troops ' losses in Belgorod, Kursk regions

Legion "Freedom of Russia"
Читати українською
Source:  Legion "Freedom of Russia"

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) published the losses of Russian troops as of the morning of March 18, which resulted from a limited military operation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

The LFR noted that during a few days of a limited military operation on the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions, Russian troops "suffered huge losses in manpower and equipment."

Kremlin soldiers are demoralized by the mass death of their comrades, who have become senseless victims of Putin's sick ambitions.

As of the morning of March 18, the losses of Putin's army in the Belgorod and Kursk regions amounted to:

Personal composition:

  • Irreversible losses: 613 servicemen

  • Sanitary losses: 829 servicemen

  • Captured: 27 servicemen

Destroyed equipment:

  • Seven tanks (including three T-72, one T-72BZ)

  • 20 BMP (including BMP-2, BMP-3)

  • six D-30 howitzers

  • Four armoured personnel carriers

  • Four mortars

  • Two MT-12 "Rapira"

  • Two 2C19 "Cities-C"

  • Two ZALA UAVs

  • One MLRA BM-21 "Grad"

  • One LNG

  • One "Murom" complex

  • 1 EW station

  • One retranslator

  • Two units of armoured vehicles

  • Two units of engineering equipment (excavators)

  • 57 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)

Disabled equipment:

  • One T-80PVM tank

  • One T-72 tank

  • One BMP

  • One MLRS BM-21 "Grad"

  • Two MT-LB

  • One Msta-B

  • One TOS-2

  • One MLRS BM 21 "Grad"

  • One 2C1 "Carnation"

  • One EW station

  • One armored vehicle

  • 20 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)

Also, the LFR stated that personnel concentration points, ammunition depots, dugouts, towers with antenna complexes, fortification structures, video surveillance cameras, a cellular communication station, a bridge in the village of Gorkovskyi, etc., were destroyed or damaged.

The LFR believes that Putin's image as a figure who can allegedly control the country's situation suffered the greatest damage.

Putin brought the war to Russia. Russian cities are burning, Putin's military machine is reduced to ashes, Kremlin artillery wipes out one Russian village after another. And the most important thing is that Putin devours the lives of people — soldiers and civilians — exclusively in the name of preserving his personal power.

Limited military operation in Belgorod and Kursk regions

On March 12, Russian volunteer battalions "Russian Volunteer Corps", Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Siberian Battalion broke through the border in the Belgorod and Kursk regions and took control of several settlements.

Russian volunteers announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk, and residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that Russian volunteers on the territory of the Russian Federation act as "independent structures and organisations" consisting of Russian citizens and, accordingly, "they are at home."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Siberian Battalion declares the capture of the Horkovsky administration in Russia
Siberian Battalion
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Volunteers of Sybbat announced the capture of Kozinka in Belgorod Oblast
LSR and Sibbat captured Kozinka
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian volunteer soldiers post footage of Russian army company's strongpoint destruction
tank

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?