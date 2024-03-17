Fighters of the volunteer rebel units of the RDK, LSR and Sibbat announced that they had established control over the settlement of Kozinka in the Belgorod region.

What is known about the establishment of control over Kozynka by Sibbat fighters

It is noted that volunteers from the "Siberian Battalion" set up flags in the village of Kozinka in the territory of the Russian Belgorod region.

The fighters noted that the special operation on the territory of the Russian Belgorod region is ongoing.

The flags of the Siberian Battalion and the RDK in the village of Kozynka, representatives of the benefactors note. Share

A frame with the flag was also published on the Telegram channel of the "Freedom of Russia" legion, and it was noted that "the right flag should fly over Russia.

Soon — in all cities and villages."

What do they say at GUR?

According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryll Budanov, during his speech at the Forum for the Support of Russian Volunteers, the raids of the volunteer rebel battalions of the RDK, LSR and Sibbat on the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions are connected with the legal right of Russian citizens to demand justice.

He noted that the military operation of the Dobrobats in the border areas of Russia is only the beginning of the insurgents' struggle for a better future for their own country.

Budanov emphasized that the key goal was to force the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine to transfer reserves from key directions to protect the border, to discredit the so-called "elections" of the president in the Russian Federation, and to try to awaken the consciousness of Russians.

Budanov said that in the course of the operation, a number of border settlements were taken under control, and strikes were made exclusively on military infrastructure.