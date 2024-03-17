The Russian liberation forces, fighting on the side of Ukraine, continue to liberate the populated areas of the Russian Federation from the control of dictator Putin's regime.

The fighters of SibBat went to Horkovsky in Belgorod Region

Together against the Evil Empire! Units of the Russian liberation forces, together with volunteers of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, entered the settlement of Horkovsky on the territory of the Russian Federation and captured the building of the local administration, — the Siberian Battalion, which fights on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in a statement. Share

In addition, Sibbat fighters published a photo of them trampling the Russian flag, which has become a symbol of evil, war and death.

It is worth noting that Horkovskyi (Russian: Горковский) is a village in the Graivoronsky District of the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation.

The settlement is located in the eastern part of the Ukrainian continuous ethnic territory — the eastern Slobozhanshchyna.

The population is 429 people. It is a part of the municipal formation of the Graivoronsk city district.

LSR, RDK and Sibbat together appealed to Putin

On March 16, fighters representing the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Siberian Battalion recorded an appeal to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding "elections" on the territory of the aggressor country.

Vladimir Putin, the whole world has been watching for several days now how the Russian city of Belgorod, Belgorod and Kursk regions have turned into a zone of active hostilities. At the same time, the administration appointed by you, despite our repeated appeals, prevents the evacuation of the civilian population. Denis Nikitin Commander of the RVC

The fighters demand that the head of the Kremlin "stop this circus, think about the fate of innocent Russians and allow the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone."