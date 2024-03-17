The Russian liberation forces, fighting on the side of Ukraine, continue to liberate the populated areas of the Russian Federation from the control of dictator Putin's regime.
The fighters of SibBat went to Horkovsky in Belgorod Region
In addition, Sibbat fighters published a photo of them trampling the Russian flag, which has become a symbol of evil, war and death.
It is worth noting that Horkovskyi (Russian: Горковский) is a village in the Graivoronsky District of the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation.
The settlement is located in the eastern part of the Ukrainian continuous ethnic territory — the eastern Slobozhanshchyna.
The population is 429 people. It is a part of the municipal formation of the Graivoronsk city district.
LSR, RDK and Sibbat together appealed to Putin
On March 16, fighters representing the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Siberian Battalion recorded an appeal to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding "elections" on the territory of the aggressor country.
The fighters demand that the head of the Kremlin "stop this circus, think about the fate of innocent Russians and allow the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone."
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-