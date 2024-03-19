The "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) reports on another successful battle with the occupiers on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

RDVC fought a battle with Russian special forces

New fighters regularly join the ranks of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" — they are citizens of the Russian Federation who want to destroy the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Among them are many young men who only recently graduated from senior school, but this did not prevent them from carefully preparing for the liberation of Belgorod and Kursk regions from the control of the criminal authorities of the Russian Federation.

The corps commander, Denis Nikitin, shared the resounding successes of the RVC recruits.

Soon, I will tell you how the 18-year-old recruits of the Russian Special Forces untangled the Russian special forces like ordinary fools. Young guys with baby faces, who took up automatic machines for the first time last fall, destroyed the professionals. Denis Nikitin RVC Commander

Nikitin also published a video confirming his words and promised to provide the details later.

By the way, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) also showed Kozinka of the Belgorod region as it currently appears.

Putin commented on the raid of the LFR, RVC and Siberian Battalion

The head of the Kremlin claims that all law enforcement agencies will be instructed to identify anyone who is fighting against Russia with weapons.

In addition, Putin cynically lied that the fighters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" "are being thrown like meat on meat assaults on the state border."

The dictator also compared the RVC with Vlasov's army and said that 800 of the 1,500 volunteers had already been eliminated.

The RVC repeatedly stated that there were no casualties among their soldiers.