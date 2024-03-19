RVC shares footage of their young recruits defeating Russian special forces in Kozinka, Belgorod region
Category
World
Publication date

RVC shares footage of their young recruits defeating Russian special forces in Kozinka, Belgorod region

RVC
Читати українською
Source:  Russian Volunteer Corps

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) reports on another successful battle with the occupiers on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

RDVC fought a battle with Russian special forces

New fighters regularly join the ranks of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" — they are citizens of the Russian Federation who want to destroy the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Among them are many young men who only recently graduated from senior school, but this did not prevent them from carefully preparing for the liberation of Belgorod and Kursk regions from the control of the criminal authorities of the Russian Federation.

The corps commander, Denis Nikitin, shared the resounding successes of the RVC recruits.

Soon, I will tell you how the 18-year-old recruits of the Russian Special Forces untangled the Russian special forces like ordinary fools. Young guys with baby faces, who took up automatic machines for the first time last fall, destroyed the professionals.

Denis Nikitin

Denis Nikitin

RVC Commander

Nikitin also published a video confirming his words and promised to provide the details later.

By the way, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) also showed Kozinka of the Belgorod region as it currently appears.

Putin commented on the raid of the LFR, RVC and Siberian Battalion

The head of the Kremlin claims that all law enforcement agencies will be instructed to identify anyone who is fighting against Russia with weapons.

In addition, Putin cynically lied that the fighters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" "are being thrown like meat on meat assaults on the state border."

The dictator also compared the RVC with Vlasov's army and said that 800 of the 1,500 volunteers had already been eliminated.

The RVC repeatedly stated that there were no casualties among their soldiers.

Putin also added that there is no death penalty in Russia, but "we will treat traitors as in a war zone."

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian volunteer soldiers post footage of Russian army company's strongpoint destruction
tank
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
LFR, RVC post footage of warehouse and Russia's military destruction
RVC
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
RVC captures almost 30 Russia's army soldiers during raid
captivity

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?