Volunteer fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) showed a fragment of the battles in the village of Kozinka, Graivoronsky District, Belgorod Region.

RVC continues fighting in Kozynka, Belgorod region

The RVC footage shows the destruction caused by the hostilities. A short video shows a fragment of contact combat with the Russian military. One of the RVCfighters hit a Russian armoured vehicle, setting up ambushes on both sides of the road.

Gozinka The Russian Volunteer Corps is working! RDK notes. Share

On March 18, fighters of the volunteer rebel units of the RVC, Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) and Siberian Battalion (SibBat) announced the establishment of control over the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region.

What is happening in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

On the morning of March 12, the LFR, RVC and the SibBat, fighting on the side of Ukraine, broke into the territory of the Russian Kursk and Belgorod regions.

They aim not only to disrupt the elections of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but also to destroy the positions of the Russian army, from which the Russians attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

RVC, Lfr and SibbAT have repeatedly called on residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions to evacuate so that the civilian population is not harmed.

However, the authorities of the Russian Federation are blocking this process so that the Russian military can hide behind the backs of local residents.

According to Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), raids by volunteer rebel battalions of the RVC, LFR, and SIbbat on the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions are connected with Russian citizens' legal right to demand justice.