The authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation decided to evacuate nine thousand children from the region in connection with periodic shelling of the territory.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said it was decided to transfer about 9,000 children from the region to other areas of Russia.

We are evacuating a large number of villages today, we are currently planning to evacuate about 9,000 children from Belgorod, Belgorod District, Shebekino and Graivoron District... On the 22nd [of March], 1.2 thousand children are going to Penza, Tambov and Kaluga, to the Stavropol Territory. "The system has been built," Gladkov said. Share

In addition, on March 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that nine air targets were allegedly shot down on the approach to Belgorod. Three people were injured by the debris. Houses have broken windows, there are damaged cars. The terrorists traditionally blamed Ukraine for the attack.

What preceded it

On March 12, Russian volunteers from the Legion "Freedom of Russia", RVC, and the Siberian Battalion fighting on the Ukrainian side announced they were "going to the elections" for the Russian Federation's president.

They crossed the border with the Russian Federation and began an operation in Russia's border regions. On the same day, LFR fighters announced that they had taken control of the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region.

On March 13, Russian volunteers published a joint statement announcing strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk and calling on local residents to evacuate.

Subsequently, the RVC urged all residents of the Kursk and Bryansk regions who did not have time or could not evacuate to go to shelter immediately.

On the evening of March 14, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that the Russian authorities are blocking the evacuation of civilians from the Belgorod and Kursk regions, where hostilities are taking place.

On the morning of March 15, according to Russian volunteers from the Legion "Freedom of Russia", 7,000 cars with people in Belgorod and Belgorod region and 600 civilian cars from Kursk used the humanitarian corridor for evacuation.