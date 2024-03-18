Russia claims a missile attack in Belgorod, one person injured and damaged infrastructure

Russia said that Ukraine allegedly attacked Belgorod in the morning of March 18. They report damage to infrastructure in the city and an alleged injured person.

Russia claims of shellings of the city of Belgorod

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that Belgorod was struck at around 8:30 a.m. by RM-70 Vampire rocket launchers.

They claim that Russian air defence was able to shoot down ten shells over the Belgorod region.

Mayor of Belgorod Valentyn Demidov said that one person was injured as a result of the attack, and a private house, a warehouse, two cars and a bus were damaged.

What is happening in the border regions of the Russian Federation

On March 12, Russian volunteer battalions "Russian Volunteer Corps", Legion "Freedom of Russia", and the Siberian Battalion broke through the border in the Belgorod and Kursk regions and took control of several settlements.

Russian volunteers announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk, and residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate.

On March 16, the Russian MOD reported on the "successful" air defence work in the Belgorod region.

They claim that five drones were allegedly destroyed in the Kursk region, three drones, a rocket projectile and a Tochka-U missile in the Belgorod region.