Booster block of Russian missile crashes into a house near Belgorod

In the city of Stroitel, Belgorod region, the booster block of a Russian rocket fell. As a result of the incident, a woman was injured.

Missile booster block fell into a house in Russia

According to Russian media, the incident happened on March 17, but there was silence about it for two days before the information was leaked to the mass media. The object fell on Troitska Street, 8. The house was damaged, and one woman was injured.

It was probably part of a Russian air defence missile. The anti-aircraft missile has a self-destruction device, so only its booster unit can fall to the ground. A photo of a brick house with an object similar to the tail part of a rocket stuck in the wall of the Russian media appeared.

Commentators point out that the object in the photo resembles the accelerator block of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile. A similar case occurred in November 2023 when the "Pantsyr" dispersal block broke through the wall of a house in the Moscow suburbs.

Photo — Russian media

What is happening in the Russian border regions?

On March 12, Russian volunteer battalions, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR), and the Siberian Battalion (SibBat), broke through the border in the Belgorod and Kursk regions and took control of several settlements.

Russian volunteers announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk, and residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate.

On March 16, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported on the "successful" air defence work in the Belgorod region.

They claim that five drones were allegedly destroyed in the Kursk region, three drones, a missile projectile and a Tochka-U missile in the Belgorod region.