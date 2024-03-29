Russia claims Belgorod got under strike, causing large-scale destruction

On the night of March 29, explosions were again heard in Belgorod. The air defense system allegedly shot down 15 targets over the city.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that 15 "air targets" were shot down over Belgorod and its surroundings at night.

In Belgorod, as a result of an air attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, windows were broken in 37 apartments of 17 apartment buildings, in one of the apartment buildings, projectile fragments severely damaged the balcony of one apartment, the governor said. Share

He also added that, according to preliminary information, no victims were injured by falling debris from the downed targets.

Local telegram channels say that a house on Yunost Boulevard was damaged.

An explosion rang out in Belgorod near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Local Telegram channels report that "emergency" and fire trucks are now on Slavy Avenue near the Ministry of Internal Affairs building in Belgorod. The road is blocked.

According to preliminary information, there is a victim: a woman has a shrapnel impenetrable chest wound and a cut wound on her hand.

As a result of the explosion, windows on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building were broken, and the facade was cut. All emergency services are working on the spot, the governor said.