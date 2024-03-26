Russian сlaims about large-scale shelling of Belgorod and region, there are injured

At night, Belgorod and the Belgorod region came under fire from the air. As a result of the attacks, the destruction of the infrastructure was recorded, and local residents suffered.

What is known about the shelling of Belgorod and the region

After 2:00 a.m., a missile threat was declared in the city and region. Later, air defence began to work in the region.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that on the approach to the city, air defence forces shot down 13 air targets.

According to him, two people were injured in the village of Dubovoe. One man had a closed craniocerebral injury with an open wound of the left temporal area and a blind penetrating shrapnel wound to the abdomen. The other victim has a closed craniocerebral injury.

Ambulance crews transported the injured to City Hospital No. 2 of Belgorod. Doctors provide them with all necessary medical assistance.

In the village of Dubove, various damages were recorded in 20 private residential houses and one commercial building: windows were broken, facades, roofs and fences were cut, Gladkov reported. Share

The situation in the Belgorod region

On March 12, fighters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" together with two other units broke through Ukraine's border with Russia and took control of several settlements in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Later, the "Siberian Battalion" completely took control of the village of Horkovsky in the Belgorod region. Volunteers announced new strikes on military facilities and the Russian military in Kursk and Belgorod. Civilians were called to evacuate.

On March 23, the mayor of Belgorod announced an emergency power outage on two city streets after an alleged attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In response to the volunteer raid, the aviation controlled by the Putin regime bombed the FAB-250 in the Belgorod region.