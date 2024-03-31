The authorities of Russia's Belgorod region have restricted entry to the settlements of Graivoron, Gora Podol, Glotovo, Novostroivka-Persha, Novostroivka-Druha and Bezimenno. This caused outrage among local residents.

What is currently happening in the Belgorod region

Russian Telegram channels report that checkpoints have been set up on the territory of these settlements, manned by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Guard and border guards.

It is also noted that the procedure for visiting their own homes was introduced for local residents.

Local residents were outraged by the decision of the regional authorities.

Russians complain that women and children are not allowed to enter settlements through roadblocks.

At the same time, the locals claim that neither the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov nor the representatives of his administration have officially provided any explanations for such a decision.

The General Staff does not give any explanations, referring to the already known official information, and the head of the administration of the Graivoron city district, Gennadiy Bondarev, replies to everyone in personal messages.

The Russian army continues to drop aerial bombs on the territory of the Belgorod region

Journalists of the Russian edition of ASTRA claim that the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped two more aerial bombs on the territory of the Belgorod region.

2 FAB-500 were found 2 kilometers from the village of Kryukovo on March 30. Thus, in the last 2 weeks, it is already known about 14 aerial bombs that fell in the region, — the publication says.