The authorities of Russia's Belgorod region have restricted entry to the settlements of Graivoron, Gora Podol, Glotovo, Novostroivka-Persha, Novostroivka-Druha and Bezimenno. This caused outrage among local residents.
What is currently happening in the Belgorod region
Russian Telegram channels report that checkpoints have been set up on the territory of these settlements, manned by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Guard and border guards.
It is also noted that the procedure for visiting their own homes was introduced for local residents.
Local residents were outraged by the decision of the regional authorities.
Russians complain that women and children are not allowed to enter settlements through roadblocks.
At the same time, the locals claim that neither the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov nor the representatives of his administration have officially provided any explanations for such a decision.
The General Staff does not give any explanations, referring to the already known official information, and the head of the administration of the Graivoron city district, Gennadiy Bondarev, replies to everyone in personal messages.
The Russian army continues to drop aerial bombs on the territory of the Belgorod region
Journalists of the Russian edition of ASTRA claim that the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped two more aerial bombs on the territory of the Belgorod region.
On March 20, it became known about the FAB that fell in the villages of Vvedenska Hotnia and Zamostya;
On March 21, two FAB-500s were found in the area of the village of Antonivka of the Graivoronsky district and in the Borysiv district in the area of the village of Kryukove;
On March 22, two FAB-250s were found in the area of the village of Shalayeve of the Valui city district and 5 kilometers from the village of Kazinka in the same district;
On March 25, the FAB-50 was found in the area of the village of Smorodine of the Yakovlev city district; on the same day FAB-250 was found near the village of Zybyne, Borysiv district;
FAB-500 was discovered in the area of the village of Bezsonivka on March 27;
FAB-250 was discovered in the area of the village of Bezymeno in the morning of March 28; on the same day FAB-500 was found in the village of Nechaevka;
On March 28, in the Belgorod district between the villages of Bezsonivka and Vesela Lopan, a modified air bomb weighing 1.5 tons in TNT equivalent was discovered, which was "dropped" by a Russian bomber, and the road between the villages was blocked due to the discovery of the KAB-1500.
