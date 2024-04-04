Russia's planes drop 16 aerial bombs on Belgorod region for two weeks

According to the Russian opposition Telegram channel "ASTRA", 16 Russian aerial bombs have already fallen in the region in the last two weeks:

On March 20, it became known about the FAB that fell in the villages of Vvedenska Hotnia and Zamostya;

On March 21, two FAB-500s were found in the Antonovka village of the Graivoron district and the Borisov district near Kryukove.

On March 22, two FAB-250s were found in the village of Shalayevo in the Valuiki city district, 5 kilometres from the town of Kozinka in the same district.

On March 25, the FAB-50 was found near Smorodine, Yakovlev city district.

FAB-250 was found near the Zybine, Borysiv district village on the same day.

FAB-500 was discovered in the village of Bezsonovka on March 27.

FAB-250 was found in the village of Bezimeno on the morning of March 28. More than 140 residents of the village were evacuated. By the evening, the aerial bomb was removed and destroyed.

On the same day, the FAB-500 was found in the village of Nechaevka.

On March 28, in the Belgorod district, between the villages of Bessonovka and Veselaya Lopan, a 1.5-ton adjustable air bomb of TNT equivalent was discovered, which a Russian bomber "dropped". Due to the detection of the KAB-1500, the road between the villages was blocked.

Two FAB-500s were found 2 kilometres from the village of Kryukove on March 30.