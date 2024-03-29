On March 12, Russian volunteer forces began new raids on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. As a result of the sociological research, it was found that more than 70% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards the actions of the Legion "Freedom of Russia", the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion.

The majority of Ukrainians support the transfer of the war to Russia's territory

This survey was conducted by Active Group using the online panel SunFlower Sociology.

Ukrainians are satisfied with the start of hostilities on the territory of Russia — 73.7% of respondents said that the recent events in the Belgorod and Kursk regions evoke positive emotions in them.

More than 17% of respondents found it difficult to answer this question.

Photo: activegroup.com.ua

What is also interesting is that 96.9% of respondents know about the beginning of hostilities on the territory of Russian Belgorod and Kursk regions, while 3.1% of citizens heard about these events for the first time.

Commenting on the possible reasons for the transfer of the war to the territory of the aggressor country, 46.4% of Ukrainians assumed that internal contradictions influenced such a course of events in Russia.

Another 29.8% of respondents are convinced that Ukraine joined this process, and 10.2% believe that this is the merit of Ukraine alone.

Photo: activegroup.com.ua

How do Ukrainians support the actions of the LFR, Rvc, and SibBat in Russian territory?

More than 69% of those surveyed consider the events unfolding in the Belgorod and Kursk regions important for Ukraine due to the LFR, RVC, and SibBat raids.

Photo: activegroup.com.ua

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that Ukrainians recognise the key role in helping Russian volunteer forces on the territory of the Russian Federation as the DIU actions (50.7% of respondents).

6.7% of respondents are convinced that the SSU assists, and 6% — that the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Almost 15% believe that all the listed forces are involved in support, and 22.5% could not decide on the answer to the question.

Photo: activegroup.com.ua

It is also important to understand that the most common emotions among Ukrainians who heard the news about hostilities on the territory of the Russian Federation are:

joy (44.4%) capture (33.2%) no emotions (20.5%) surprise (17.9%) peace (17.7%).

Another 7% of respondents were upset or scared, and 5.3% felt anger and disgust.

Photo: activegroup.com.ua

Do Ukrainians sympathise with the Russians because of the start of hostilities on the Russian territory?

Most of the interviewed Ukrainian citizens frankly admitted that they have no pity for the Russians. It is about 38.6% of respondents.

Another 32% said that they want the residents of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation to finally visit "in the shoes of the people of Kharkiv and Sumy."

What is also interesting is that 6.1% of surveyed Ukrainians expressed strong sympathy, 18.1% expressed weak sympathy.

Undecided with the answer — 5.1%.