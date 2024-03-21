Russian volunteers say final goal of special op on Russia's territory is elimination of Putin's regime

The ultimate goal of the operations of the Russian volunteers is to eliminate the Putin regime in the Russian Federation. The primary task is to help Ukrainian troops.

What is the ultimate goal of Russian volunteers on Russian territory?

When asked about the ultimate goal, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) speaker said that Russian volunteers' primary task is to help the Armed Forces win the war.

The second goal is to continue our liberation march, put the RVC flag over the [Kremlin - ed.]wall, over the white house [means Kremlin - Ed.] and deconstruct the regime that is suffocating our homeland, this is our goal, we will go to it even after the victory in this war, the war will continue for the RVC, he said. Share

The "Siberian Battalion" representative emphasised that the Russian volunteer formations have a single opinion on dismantling the Russian government.

What is now trying to rule Russia should not exist. What will be the format there, this is not a military issue, but a civilian one. First you need to do this work. After that, the most important thing is the opportunity for the citizens of the Russian Federation to choose for themselves how they will continue to live. It is necessary to dismantle Putin's regime, the speaker said.

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" Legion, in turn, recalled that fighters from Ichkerian units, in addition to three units, also took part in the raid on the Russian Federation's territory. According to the speaker, their goal is to liberate Chechnya from Ramzan Kadyrov's clan.

In what sequence it will be, let's see how the military-political situation will develop. Undoubtedly, the main task is the elimination of Putin's regime. And on the territory of Ukraine, the task is to overcome the borders of 1991, - added the LRF rep. Share

Raid of Russian volunteers in the Russian Federation

On the morning of March 12, it became known that representatives of the Legion "Freedom of Russia", "Russian Volunteer Corps" and "Siberian Battalion" entered the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

As of the morning of March 18, the losses of Putin's army in the Belgorod and Kursk regions amounted to:

Irreversible losses: 613 servicemen

Sanitary losses: 829 servicemen

Captured: 27 service members

The "Siberian Battalion" recently announced that it had entered the village of Horkovskyi in the Belgorod region. The fighters captured the local administration building; later, the volunteers declared they completely controlled the village.