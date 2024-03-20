Russia's propaganda tries to distract Russians from events in the Belgorod, Kursk regions

Russian propaganda is trying to distract the public from the events in the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, circulating news about increased strikes on Ukraine as "revenge" and threatening "an attack on Sumy."

How Russia is trying to distract the public from the raid of the LFR, RVC and Sibbat

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, emphasises that Russia has increased shelling of the Sumy region border and is carrying out airstrikes. But the statements of ru-propaganda about "daily massive strikes on the city of Sumy" do not correspond to reality.

The enemy is also not able to implement his threats and carry out a new offensive, because he does not have sufficient resources in this direction of the front.

Don't let the enemy mislead you, trust only verified sources of information, the source said.

With such information attacks, as well as shelling, the enemy is trying to hide the fact that the special operation of Russian volunteers in the border regions of the Russian Federation, unprecedented in its scale, shows the incapacity of the Kremlin authorities, which have lost control over the situation and part of their territories. In addition, the Russian Federation is trying to intimidate and sow despair among Ukrainians.

What is happening in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

On the morning of March 12, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR), the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) and the Siberian Battalion (SibBat) fighting on the side of Ukraine, broke into the territory of the Russian Kurshchyna and Belgorod regions.

They aim not only to disrupt the elections of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but also to destroy the positions of the Russian army, from which the Russians attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

RVC, LFR, and SibBat have repeatedly called on residents of the Belgorod and Kursk regions to evacuate so that the civilian population is not harmed.

However, the authorities of the Russian Federation are blocking this process so that the Russian military can hide behind the backs of local residents.

According to the DIU chief, Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, raids by volunteer rebel battalions of the RDK, LSR, and Sybbat on the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions are connected with Russian citizens' legal right to demand justice.