Since the beginning of the operation of volunteer forces on the territory of the Russian Federation, fighters of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) captured 37 Russians.

LFR fighters captured the Russian soldiers

The UAV operator, a volunteer of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" Legion Alexei Baranovsky "Liutik" reported this information at a press conference in Kyin on March 21.

According to him, the volunteers also took 121 units of Russian equipment, another 50 units of equipment were out of order.

"Now the operation is ongoing. After the night attack on Kyiv, we struck Belgorod. Nine soldiers were destroyed who were at the military facility," said Baranovsky. Share

Thus, the losses of the Russian Federation due to the raid are:

651 irreversible losses;

980 sanitary (wounded — ed.);

121 units of equipment were destroyed;

Fifty units of equipment are disabled.

In turn, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) commander and founder, Denys "Whiterex," said that no prisoner exchanges are currently taking place. At the same time, some prisoners wanted to become RVC fighters.

Our first task is to help Ukraine defend its territorial integrity. The second goal is to raise our flag over the Kremlin. To deconstruct the regime that is suffocating our homeland, the commander concluded. Share

Raid of Russian volunteers on the territory of the Russian Federation

On March 12, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the LFR and Siberian Battalion crossed the border with Russia. They took control of several settlements, particularly in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Earlier, Russian volunteers announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk. Residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate. Later, the volunteers repeated their call for evacuation.

Also, on March 16, there were complaints about explosions and fires in Belgorod, even though the Russian MOD reported on the "successful" work of air defence. Intelligence sources previously reported that the Russian authorities were blocking the evacuation of civilians in the region.