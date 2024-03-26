RVC announces irreversible losses of Russian troops during raid in Russia
RVC announces irreversible losses of Russian troops during raid in Russia

RVC
Source:  Russian Volunteer Corps

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) showed a video of the destruction of Russian troops during the Limited Military Operation on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Video of the destruction of Russian troops on the Russian territory

The RVC noted that the footage shows the enemy's irreversible loss of personnel during the Limited Military Operation.

An inglorious death for the Rotenberg yachts and Putin's palaces, Russian volunteers commented.

Raid of Russian volunteers on the territory of the Russian Federation

On March 12, the Russian liberation forces — RVC, Legion "Liberty of Russia", Battalion "Siberia" — announced that they crossed the border with the Russian Federation and began military operations in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

On March 18, the volunteers first published the losses of the Russian Federation during the operation. Thus, according to their data, the losses of the Russian Armed Forces amounted to:

  • 613 killed,

  • 829 wounded,

  • 27 were captured;

As of March 20, fighting continued in Krasnaya Yaruz, Kozinka, Graivoron, Gorkovsky, Zhuravlyovka, Oktyabrsky, and the Kursk region.

Watch online.ua's documentary about the Russian Volunteer Corps "The White Moth is done!".

