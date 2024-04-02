In the first series of its series of investigations, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) talked about the Russian leader who is responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent Ukrainians.

What is known about the head of Russian missile development and the Novator plant?

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" had the secret data of JSC "OKB "NOVATOR", which manufactures not only rockets.

According to the RVC, "NOVATOR" is a Soviet and then Russian enterprise founded in 1947 as a division of the Kalinin Machine-Building Plant in Yekaterinburg.

"Novator" is one of the leading Russian design bureaus, a multidisciplinary enterprise and a developer of missile technology, which designs for the ground forces, air force and navy of Russia, the origin of which is the hero of the RVC video.

"NOVATOR" OKB (photo — from open sources)

Victor Georgievich Saunin heads the Novator OKB representative office in St. Petersburg. It solves the most critical issues, prepares test methods, and interacts directly with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

In the past, Viktor Georgievich was the first head of the space intelligence department of the Northern Fleet. It will be a surprise for a citizen of Saunin if we say that we know his passport data, property, social networks, biography, said the RVC. Share

Saunin Viktor Georgievich (photo — screenshot from the RVC video)

In addition, the RVC learned where he lives, what his family does, and his passion for billiards.

Viktor's wife, Svitlana Igorevna, is a Russian language tutor and teaches in St. Petersburg. They live at the address: Ocheretyana Str., building 32. As the tutor search website indicated, Pavlov's daughter is Karina Viktorivna. According to information from open sources, a practising dentist with more than 18 years of experience.

The family of Viktor Saunin (photo — screenshot from the RVC video)

But usually after such leaks, everyone is imprisoned and punished, for example, the case of hypersonic developments, where four scientists were imprisoned after public lectures, the materials of which are always checked by the FSB of the Russian Federation before the speech. One of the scientists was put in a pre-trial detention center with the fourth stage of cancer, the Russian Volunteer Corps notes. Share

According to secret documents, it is clear that Saunin was already responsible for increasing the production of missile modules during the war. There are hundreds of missiles that were launched in peaceful cities of Ukraine.

Contracts for the development, testing and supply of cruise missiles of the Russian Federation (photo — screenshot from the RVC video)

Saunin is a serial killer, and we know everything about him, as we know everything about dozens of other military-industrial complex enterprises. Are citizen Saunin and other engineers and designers legitimate targets for the RVC and Ukrainian special services? I think the answer is obvious, but the citizen of Saunin should be interested in another question: whether the Russian special services will get to him sooner. Russian volunteer corps

In the second series of its series of investigations, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" plans to tell about the secrets of other enterprises and the following Russian murderers of thousands of Ukrainians.

Why is it important to watch the documentary film about RVC from Online.UA media

Recently, Ukrainian media Online.UA's video production team presented the documentary film "The White Moth is Done!" about the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC).

In it, the RVC soldiers frankly confessed why they are fighting, what their attitude is to Ukraine, and how they plan to win the war against Putin's Russia.

Moreover, it was in this film that the commander of the "RVC" Denis Nikitin first hinted at a raid by Russian volunteer forces on the territory of the aggressor country.

It is essential to understand that the filming occurred at the RVC's combat positions, training grounds, and classified locations.