In the first series of its series of investigations, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) talked about the Russian leader who is responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent Ukrainians.
What is known about the head of Russian missile development and the Novator plant?
The "Russian Volunteer Corps" had the secret data of JSC "OKB "NOVATOR", which manufactures not only rockets.
According to the RVC, "NOVATOR" is a Soviet and then Russian enterprise founded in 1947 as a division of the Kalinin Machine-Building Plant in Yekaterinburg.
"Novator" is one of the leading Russian design bureaus, a multidisciplinary enterprise and a developer of missile technology, which designs for the ground forces, air force and navy of Russia, the origin of which is the hero of the RVC video.
Victor Georgievich Saunin heads the Novator OKB representative office in St. Petersburg. It solves the most critical issues, prepares test methods, and interacts directly with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
In addition, the RVC learned where he lives, what his family does, and his passion for billiards.
Viktor's wife, Svitlana Igorevna, is a Russian language tutor and teaches in St. Petersburg. They live at the address: Ocheretyana Str., building 32. As the tutor search website indicated, Pavlov's daughter is Karina Viktorivna. According to information from open sources, a practising dentist with more than 18 years of experience.
According to secret documents, it is clear that Saunin was already responsible for increasing the production of missile modules during the war. There are hundreds of missiles that were launched in peaceful cities of Ukraine.
In the second series of its series of investigations, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" plans to tell about the secrets of other enterprises and the following Russian murderers of thousands of Ukrainians.
Why is it important to watch the documentary film about RVC from Online.UA media
Recently, Ukrainian media Online.UA's video production team presented the documentary film "The White Moth is Done!" about the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC).
In it, the RVC soldiers frankly confessed why they are fighting, what their attitude is to Ukraine, and how they plan to win the war against Putin's Russia.
Moreover, it was in this film that the commander of the "RVC" Denis Nikitin first hinted at a raid by Russian volunteer forces on the territory of the aggressor country.
It is essential to understand that the filming occurred at the RVC's combat positions, training grounds, and classified locations.
As you know, Putin is afraid of the "Russian Volunteer Corps", which is why RVC was on the list of terrorist organisations in Russia.
