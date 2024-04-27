In the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, on April 27, a dozen drones attacked two oil refineries, a bitumen plant and a military airfield.

What is known about "cotton" in the Kuban

As the governor of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratiev, reported, more than 10 drones were "suppressed" in the Slavyansky, Siversky and Kushchivsky districts.

The official also reported that operational services are eliminating the fire caused by the fall of the UAV.

Later, the head of the Sloviansk District of the Krasnodar Territory added that a rectification column was damaged at the Sloviansk Refinery during a drone attack.

The Telegram channel of the Cheka-OGPU reports that the drones hit the "Slovyansk-ECO" refinery, the bitumen plant, the Ilsky refinery and a number of other objects.

The administration of the Slavyansk District of the Krasnodar Territory confirmed the UAV attack on the local oil refinery.

A UAV attack took place on the territory of the plant in Sloviansk-na-Kuban. In total, there were 9 attacks on the tank farm and the rectification column. Thanks to the built-in protection system, the tank park was not damaged. The rectification column is damaged. The occupation was eliminated by the joint efforts of the responsible services, there were no casualties, the administration reported. Share

It became known from open sources that the military airfield in the town of Kushchevsk, Krasnodar Territory, also caught fire after an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, air defense equipment over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory allegedly destroyed and intercepted 66 UAVs, two more drones were destroyed over the Crimea.

What is known about drone attacks on Russian refineries

Over the past few months, in various regions of Russia, cases of attack drone attacks on the infrastructure of oil refineries have increased, and mysterious fires and explosions regularly occur at enterprises that produce products for military needs.

So, on April 25 in Omsk, a fire broke out at an enterprise on Krasnoyarsk tract. Three containers with petroleum products caught fire.

Also, on April 20, debris from a downed drone caused a fire at an oil depot of the Lukoil company in the Smolensk region.

Also that day, Ukrainian special forces set fire to several electrical substations and a fuel storage base on the territory of Russia.

The Council of Europe officially recognized Russian oil refineries as a legitimate target for Ukraine.