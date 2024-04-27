Drones destroyed a warehouse of air bombs at the military airfield in Kuban — video

On April 27, attack drones attacked the Krasnodar Territory. In particular, the military airfield in the village of Kushchevsk in Kuban was hit.

A video of a military airfield in the Kuban of the Russian Federation appeared after a massive drone attack

As you can see in the published video, the warehouse of aerial bombs was probably destroyed, since the UMPK modules and fairing caps are visible in the footage.

In addition, Russian media reports that planes were damaged as a result of the attack on the Kushchevsk military airfield, and their number and degree of damage is being determined.

What is known about the mass drone attack on the Russian Federation on April 27

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the shooting down of 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory, including 66 over the Krasnodar Territory.

Explosions rang out in several areas, hits and a fire were recorded at the oil refinery LLC "Slovyansk EKO" near the city of Slovyansk-on-Kuban. This refinery processes 3 million tons of oil per year.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, says that the targets were oil refineries and infrastructure facilities. According to him, "there are no serious destructions".