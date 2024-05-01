Oil refinery in Russian Ryazan gets large-scale fire: details

On the night of May 1, drones attacked the Ryazan and Voronezh regions of Russia, as a result of which the Ryazan refinery caught fire.

Fire continues to spread in Russia

The Ryazan and Voronezh region governors, Pavel Malkov and Aleksandr Gusev have already officially confirmed the new Ukrainian attack.

According to residents, a decisive blow to the refinery occurred around three o'clock in the morning.

According to them, a hum was heard first, and then two explosions rang out.

Operational services are currently working at the plant.

Malkov also began to claim that one drone was shot down.

It is worth noting that the official did not announce the number of UAVs that flew to the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

Gusev later reported that two drones were shot down over the territory of the Voronezh region on Wednesday night.

He also added that one of them was shot down in the suburbs of Voronezh and another in the Voronezh region.

It is essential to understand that Rosneft controls the Ryazan Oil Refinery. Most oil refining products are exported.

In addition, it is emphasised that it is the third largest among Russian refineries, which can process more than 17 million tons of oil per year.

Massive drone attack on Russia on April 27. What is known

The Russian MOD announced the shooting down of 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory, including 66 over the Krasnodar Territory.

Explosions rang out in several areas, hits and a fire were recorded at the oil refinery LLC "Slovyansk EKO" near the city of Slovyansk-on-Kuban. This refinery processes 3 million tons of oil per year. Share

According to the head of the Slovyansk District of the Krasnodar Territory, Roman Sinyahovskyi, the plant in Slovyansk-on-Kuban was hit.