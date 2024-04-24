A source declares SSU drones struck two oil depots in Russian Smolensk region

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit two oil depots in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation. These bases stored 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel.

What is known about the consequences of drone attacks on oil depots in the Russian Smolensk region

According to the sources, two Rosneft bases for storage and pumping of fuel and lubricants were attacked that night.

They are located in the settlements of Yartsevo and Rozdorove, Smolensk region.

According to sources, the explosion was arranged by SSU drones.

These bases stored 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel. After powerful explosions, a large-scale fire and evacuation of personnel began at the facilities.

The SSU continues to effectively destroy the military infrastructure and logistics that fuel the Russian army in Ukraine. These objects are and will remain our absolutely legitimate goals, the source said.

What preceded it

On April 24, the Russians complained about an attack on objects in the Smolensk and Lipetsk regions. Russian officials announced fires at fuel and energy facilities.

Local media reports that the Lipetsk Tractor Plant (LTP) was attacked by drones.

As it later became known, two oxygen blocks were stopped at the Novolypetsk metallurgical plant as a result of the attack. The building of the oxygen station was destroyed

2 drones crashed into the building of the NLMK oxygen station, the building was partially destroyed, and 2 oxygen units of the plant were stopped. It is not known about the victims.

The main task of oxygen stations at metallurgical plants is to provide production with the required amount of compressed air.

Since 2004, "LTP" has been part of the "Tractor Plants" engineering concern and produces chassis for military equipment, among other things.

Also, the governor of the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, said that there was a fire at two objects in two districts of the region. Residents of the Smolensk region complained on social media about explosions and fires at oil depots.

Satellite images confirmed a large-scale fire at one of the oil depots.

At the same time, the Russian MOD assured that it "repelled" the attack and allegedly shot down eight drones in the Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh and Smolensk regions.