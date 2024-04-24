Russia claims drones attacked energy facilities in Lipetsk, Smolensk regions

Drones attacked two regions of the Russian Federation at night. A drone fell on the territory of the city of Lipetsk, and an oil depot is on fire in the Smolensk region.

What is known about five in Russia?

According to Russian media, during the attack, the UAV fell in the industrial zone of the city of Lipetsk. There are no victims. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Local media reports that the Lipetsk Tractor Plant (LTP) was attacked by drones. The extent of damage to the enterprise is currently unknown.

Since 2004, "LTP" has been part of the "Tractor Plants" engineering concern and produces chassis for military equipment, among other things.

Meanwhile, an oil depot caught fire in the Smolensk region. After the drone attack, a fire broke out at fuel and energy facilities in two districts of the region.

Most likely, as a result of the enemy's attack on civilian fuel and energy facilities on the territory of Smolensk and Yartsevo district, fires occurred. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is eliminating the consequences on the spot. I ask you to keep calm and not to panic, wrote the governor of the region, Vasily Anokhin. Share

In addition, Russian mass media reported a fire in the Voronezh region after a UAV attack

Judging by the footage, the refinery or oil storage was attacked.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, on April 24, regular anti-aircraft defences destroyed and intercepted eight Ukrainian UAVs, of which:

three — over the territory of the Kursk region;

two — over the territory of the Belgorod region;

two — over the territory of the Voronezh region;

one — over the territory of the Smolensk region.

What is known about drone attacks in Russia

Various fires and explosions, which are often attributed to drone attacks, have significantly increased on the territory of the Russian Federation.

So, on the night of April 23, the authorities of the Belgorod region announced an attack by drones in the city and district.