Drones attacked an oil depot in the Smolensk region of Russia

More than 50 drones attacked regions of Russia on the night of April 20. A fire at an oil depot in the Smolensk region is reported.

Drone attack on regions of Russia

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the shooting down of 50 drones over 8 Russian regions — within the Belgorod, Bryansk, Tula, Kursk, Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and Moscow regions.

The governor of the Kaluga region stated that the drones damaged the energy infrastructure facility.

They report, in particular, about an attack on the facility of the fuel and energy complex in the Smolensk region.

The "Kardymov" oil depot, which belongs to "Lukoil", is located in this area.

The governor of the region, Vasyl Anokhin, said that the drones were supposedly destroyed by air defense forces, but the fire started due to falling debris.

A container with fuel and lubricants caught fire at the facility.

Why Russian refineries are legitimate targets of military attacks

Ukrainian expert on international energy and security relations and president of the Center for Global Studies "Strategy XXI" Mykhailo Gonchar notes that the refinery does not just produce gasoline, diesel or kerosene.

The product range of the refinery is from several dozen to several hundred names of various products, including those for specific purposes.

For example, the production of T-8B fuel for supersonic aircraft, in particular, for the Tu-22M3 or various special lubricants — turbine, engine, transmission, power and hydraulic fluids, without which it is impossible to imagine the operation of aircraft engines, hydraulic systems of aircraft and ships, tank transmissions , propeller gearboxes of helicopters and turboprop aircraft of the same Tu-95MS bomber type.