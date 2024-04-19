PACE adopted a resolution stating that under international humanitarian law, Russian oil refineries can be considered legitimate targets of military attacks.
What do PACE and NATO think about strikes on Russian refineries?
Michael Gonchar, a Ukrainian expert on international energy and security relations and president of the Center for Global Studies "Strategy XXI" noted that the PACE adopted Resolution 2540 (2024) on "The death of Oleksiy Navalny and the need to oppose Vladimir Putin's totalitarian regime and his war on democracy."
It contains several essential things for Ukraine.
The analyst draws attention to the fact that this coincides with the vision, which, in other words, was voiced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on April 10.
Then he said that Ukraine, in self-defense, has the right to attack military targets of the Russian Federation located outside its territory.
So, as Gonchar points out, the PACE and the NATO Secretary General diplomatically explained to the Washington officials what and why.
How Russian refineries work for the Russian army
Gonchar gives an example of these refineries' production of T-8B fuel for supersonic aircraft, particularly the Tu-22M3.
The refinery's products also include a variety of special lubricants—turbine, motor, transmission, power, and hydraulic fluids—without which it is impossible to imagine the operation of aircraft engines, hydraulic systems of aircraft and ships, tank transmissions, helicopter propeller gearboxes, and turboprop aircraft of the same Tu-95MS bomber type.
The analyst emphasises that a number of refinery products are produced only and exclusively for the needs of the Russian army, they are not used in the civilian sector. Refineries are therefore legitimate military targets.
