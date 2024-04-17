DIU attacks "Container" over horizontal radar in Russian Mordovia

On April 17, Ukrainian drones attacked the 590 separate radio engineering unit of military unit 84680, located in the Russian city of Kovilkino, in Mordovia.

What is known about the new DIU attack in Mordovia

As noted, the target of the UAV strike was the horizontal radar 29B6 "Container", with a target detection range of about 3,000 km and a detection height of over 100 km. The distance from the Ukrainian border to the place of damage is about 580 kilometres.

Українські дрони знову атакували російську загоризонтну РЛС "Контейнер" у Мордовії. За даними УП, це операція ГУР

Two-coordinate over-the-horizon radar 29B6 "Container" is included in the system of reconnaissance and warning of an air-space attack. The first example of the "Container" radar was built by the Russians in the city of Kovilkino in Mordovia in 2000-2002.

Local residents wrote in messengers that they heard explosions around 9 a.m. Also, a video was published on the network showing a column of smoke at the location of the "Container" radar after the drone was hit.

The first attack on the over-the-horizon detection radar in Kovilkino was reported on April 11. According to media reports, the building where the command post was located was damaged.

According to the source, the consequences of the current attack are being clarified.

SSU hit the radar of the Russian army in the Bryansk region

Troops of the 13th SSU Department of Counterintelligence struck a long-range radar station of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region, which allowed the Russian occupiers to control the sky above Ukraine up to 700 km deep.

In particular, seven aircraft-type kamikaze drones hit a radar station worth $100 million.

A source from the Security Service confirmed that the Nebo-U complex no longer works and "probably turned into a colander."

Thanks to the destruction of this radar, the enemy had fewer opportunities to detect air targets along the northern border of Ukraine. The radar blindness of the Russians will help our troops conduct reconnaissance, launch drones and better use army aviation in this area, the SSU said. Share

At the same time, it is noted that this is the second Nebo-U complex that the 13th Department of SSU Military Counterintelligence destroyed.

They destroyed the first one in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Also, recently, the Kasta-2E2 radar complex near the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Berdyansk was destroyed.