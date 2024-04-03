General Staff Latest: AFU hits EW and radar stations of Russia's army

On April 3, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 14 areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and one anti-aircraft warfare system of the Russian army.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff of the Armed Forces provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 04/03/2024.

During the day, 54 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched five missiles and 50 air strikes and fired 37 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repulsed one enemy attack in the area of the Andriivka settlement of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terny settlement in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through our troops' defences.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Andriivka, southeast of Vyimka; and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve its tactical position.

In the direction of Avdiivka, our defenders repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

On the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 15 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out four attacks on the positions of our troops in the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

On April 3, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 14 areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and one anti-aircraft warfare system of the Russian army.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged two areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration, one artillery system, one radar station, one EW station and one enemy UAV control point.