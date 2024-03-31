During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 03/31/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, 49 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 23 missile and 61 air strikes, fired 41 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped an attempt to penetrate the enemy's DRG in the area of Stara Huta settlement of Sumy region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of settlements of Oleksandrivka, Sumy region; Okhirtseve, Kharkiv region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction . The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Petropavlivka and Kotlyarivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 7 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of settlements of Chasiv Yar, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivsk direction, our defenders repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka and eastern Vodyanyi of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 16 times to break through the defenses of our troops. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Pobyeda and Urozhayne settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orykhiv direction , the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 2 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, during the day, the enemy carried out 2 attacks on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper. More than 10 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Antonivka, Krynky, and Ponyativka of the Kherson region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

New successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 UAV control points, 1 anti-aircraft defense system, 1 EW station and 1 enemy artillery system.