The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 441,520 military

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 730 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 6,951 (+29) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 13,284 (+20) units;

artillery systems — 11,006 (+15) units;

RSZV — 1023 (+0) units;

air defense equipment — 736 (+1) units;

aircraft — 347 (+0) units;

helicopters — 325 (+0) units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 8701 (+45) units;

cruise missiles — 2,046 (+24) units;

ships/boats — 26 (+0) units;

submarines — 1 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 14,670 (+25) units;

special equipment — 1,814 (+7) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 1 command post, 1 anti-aircraft defense system, and 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Units of missile troops damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel, two means of anti-aircraft defense and an artillery means of the occupiers.

In the Avdiiv direction our defenders repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Tonenke, Semenivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.