AFU shares footage of Ukrainian fighter heroically saving his comrades from chemical weapons

AFU spoke about the feat of a fighter with the call sign "Yaryi"

The other day, the enemy threw a gas grenade into the dugout of the soldiers of the rifle battalion. However, the steel one reacted instantly to the call sign "Yaryi" and threw the grenade outside, the report says.

It is noted that the occupiers dropped a gas grenade from a drone at the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces. It was filled with gas that affected the respiratory system.

At the time of the occupiers' attack, there were four Ukrainian defenders in the dugout. The soldier with the call sign "Yaryi" quickly reacted to the situation and threw the weapons of the occupiers out of the positions, thereby saving the lives of his comrades. However, during this, he received a chemical burn on his hand.

I have the impression that they are desperately trying to get us. But they won't succeed, says the man.

What is known about the use of chemical weapons by the occupiers

The spokesman of the Tavria region stated that the Russians dropped ammunition with chemical weapons on AFU positions nine times during the day. The device that the Russians dropped is similar to that used by the police to break up rallies. The spokesperson added that this is not the first time the occupiers have used this substance at the front.

It was also reported that since the beginning of 2024, the Russians have carried out 346 chemical attacks against the Ukrainian military.

Recently, the occupiers attacked the Ukrainian defence forces with chemical weapons more than 15 times during the day.

ISW analysts also noted that the Russian army increasingly began to use chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.