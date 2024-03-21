AFU fighter calls one of solutions to motivate people to join army

A fighter of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Andriy Khokhlov, who goes by the call sign "Fighter," told online.ua in an interview that currently, Ukrainians are not motivated enough to join the ranks of the Armed Forces.
How should the government motivate people to join the army
The "Fighter" says there is a critical shortage of people in the war.
A "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion fighter emphasises that a professional army consists of motivated people and experts in their field. They can not only shoot from a machine gun but also use everything that is available.
Two motivated soldiers are better than six or seven fleeing the position, says "Fighter".
It is also essential to convey to people that a military man is a knight of our country. The military cites the United States as an example where military personnel are respected.
