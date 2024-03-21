AFU fighter calls one of solutions to motivate people to join army

A fighter of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Andriy Khokhlov, who goes by the call sign "Fighter," told online.ua in an interview that currently, Ukrainians are not motivated enough to join the ranks of the Armed Forces.

How should the government motivate people to join the army

The "Fighter" says there is a critical shortage of people in the war.

Now there is no sufficient motivation among Ukrainians to join the ranks of the Armed Forces. They do not think that they are going to defend their nation, but are looking for an excuse: "The authorities and volunteers are stealing", "I will not go because they will kill me", "I was not born to fight". Share

A "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion fighter emphasises that a professional army consists of motivated people and experts in their field. They can not only shoot from a machine gun but also use everything that is available.

The government should create a professional army and motivate people. One option is to raise the military's salary to 300,000 hryvnias. Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov A fighter of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

Two motivated soldiers are better than six or seven fleeing the position, says "Fighter".

People understand that they are risking their lives, but they have the opportunity to support their families and leave something behind. Share

It is also essential to convey to people that a military man is a knight of our country. The military cites the United States as an example where military personnel are respected.