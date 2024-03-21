AFU soldier with call sign "Fighter" tells about fighter training in "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

In an interview with online.ua, a fighter of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov spoke about the values of his battalion and how the training of new recruits for combat is going.

The principal value of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

"Fighter" says that the "Da Vinci Wolves" are a pack that follows its leader. Fallen commander Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo always tried to protect his personnel.

We were all like friends, like a pack of wolves howling at the moon. "Da Vinci" was a good guy. He usually went first and seemed to be scrolling through his mind: "the combat team must be safe." This is how we continue to protect our people Share

Training in the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

The "Fighter" said the "Da Vinci Wolves" Battalion opened two recruiting centres in Kyiv and Lviv.

Volunteers can personally communicate with the Da Vinci Wolves fighters and learn about the possibilities of becoming a battalion member. Among the vacancies, you can choose combat and full-time positions.

When you come to the recruiting centre, you won't be put on a bus and told you're a stormtrooper. They will talk to you and answer your questions. If you are a decent and good person and want to join our battalion, you will perform combat tasks with us. Share

We have it for a month or two of MRT . Then, they conduct tactical exercises, get into military matters, and train physically.

We aim to teach people to survive in combat conditions, not just to shoot. We share our combat experience so the soldier understands what awaits him and how to destroy the enemy as productively as possible. Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov A fighter of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

In a short time, the battalion tries to transfer as much knowledge as possible. Also, in the young fighter's course, people are motivated to complete their future tasks successfully.