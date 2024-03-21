AFU soldier with call sign "Fighter" tells about fighter training in "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

In an interview with online.ua, a fighter of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Andriy "Fighter" Khokhlov spoke about the values of his battalion and how the training of new recruits for combat is going.
The principal value of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion
"Fighter" says that the "Da Vinci Wolves" are a pack that follows its leader. Fallen commander Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo always tried to protect his personnel.
Training in the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion
The "Fighter" said the "Da Vinci Wolves" Battalion opened two recruiting centres in Kyiv and Lviv.
Volunteers can personally communicate with the Da Vinci Wolves fighters and learn about the possibilities of becoming a battalion member. Among the vacancies, you can choose combat and full-time positions.
We have it for a month or two of MRT . Then, they conduct tactical exercises, get into military matters, and train physically.
In a short time, the battalion tries to transfer as much knowledge as possible. Also, in the young fighter's course, people are motivated to complete their future tasks successfully.
