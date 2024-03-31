General Stuff Latest: The AFU destroyed 7 Russian air defense systems and 15 tanks in a last day

During the past day, 85 combat clashes took place at the front. The Russian invaders lost approximately 650 soldiers, 7 air defense systems and 15 tanks.

Strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces against the occupiers

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes and 11 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on:

4 radar stations,

1 control point,

1 personnel concentration area,

4 means of air defense,

1 enemy artillery.

The situation in the east and south

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the Terna settlements of the Donetsk region and Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivsk direction , our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka and eastern Vodyanyi of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 36 times.

In the Orykhiv direction, the occupiers launched 5 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyn, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro 2 times.