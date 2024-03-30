Air defense forces shot down a Russian X-59 missile over the Dnipro district

On March 30, a Russian missile was shot down by air defense forces and means over the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

A Russian X-59 was shot down near the Dnipro

"Minus" enemy missile over the region! Our defenders of the sky shot it down over the Dnipro district, — said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

The head of the regional council specified that the Russian missile was shot down by servicemen of the Eastern Air Command.

It also became known that the X-59 missile of the Russian invaders was destroyed.

The military clarified that the X-59 was shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region around 2:50 p.m.

As the Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash UP reported, at that time the Russians attacked Ukraine with two missiles — this was one of them. The other is the S-300 along Izyum in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 30

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of March 30, the Russian invaders hit Donetsk region with 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, it is indicated that the occupiers also attacked Ukraine with attack drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

A total of 12 "Shahed-136/131" attack UAVs were launched.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine note that nine of them were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine within the borders of the Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.