Air defense forces shot down a Russian X-59 missile over the Dnipro district
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down a Russian X-59 missile over the Dnipro district

AFU Air command East
Air defense forces shot down a Russian X-59 missile over the Dnipro district
Читати українською

On March 30, a Russian missile was shot down by air defense forces and means over the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

A Russian X-59 was shot down near the Dnipro

"Minus" enemy missile over the region! Our defenders of the sky shot it down over the Dnipro district, — said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

The head of the regional council specified that the Russian missile was shot down by servicemen of the Eastern Air Command.

It also became known that the X-59 missile of the Russian invaders was destroyed.

The military clarified that the X-59 was shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region around 2:50 p.m.

As the Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash UP reported, at that time the Russians attacked Ukraine with two missiles — this was one of them. The other is the S-300 along Izyum in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 30

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of March 30, the Russian invaders hit Donetsk region with 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, it is indicated that the occupiers also attacked Ukraine with attack drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

A total of 12 "Shahed-136/131" attack UAVs were launched.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine note that nine of them were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine within the borders of the Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

Also worthy of the latest data, at night in the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces destroyed 4 drones of the Russian Federation: two in the Dnipro region and one each in Kamiansky and Kryvorizky.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU hits 4 air defence systems and 2 artillery systems of Russia's army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence successfully repels Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, destroying 84 air targets
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed 9 attack drones during a new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?