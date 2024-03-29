Air defence successfully repels Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, destroying 84 air targets

On the night of March 29, the aggressor country Russia launched a massive missile-air strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. For this purpose, it used various types of missiles and attack drones.

According to the Air Force, in total, the enemy used 99 means of air attack

60 combat drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk launch area, Kursk region — RF.); 3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from three MiG-31K fighters — Ryazan Region — RF.); 2 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (TOT Crimea); 9 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from nine Su-34 aircraft — Belgorod Region); Four cruise missiles "Iskander-K" (Kursk region — Russian Federation); 21 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles (from eleven strategic bombers Tu-95MS — Engels — RF.).

In addition, it is emphasized that anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups, and EW equipment of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air-missile attack.

In total, the air defence forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 84 air targets:

58 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type;

17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

5 Kh-59 guided air missiles;

4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles.

Honour and praise to all who protect Ukraine from Russian terror. Thanks for the combat work and for the result! Together, we will win! Mykola Oleschuk Air Force Commander

Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 29

According to Ukrenergo data, thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the country's central and western regions were damaged due to Russia's powerful strikes.

In addition, it is emphasised that emergency shutdowns are currently applied in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and an hourly shutdown schedule is used in the Kharkiv region.

Also, in Dnipropetrovsk region, it is reported that at least 6 civilians were injured due to an enemy attack.

The massive attack by the Russians began on the evening of March 28, when they started launching drones.

Around 04:00 on March 29, it became known that the Russian Federation was striking Ukraine with missiles.