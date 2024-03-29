General Staff Latest: AFU aviation makes 14 strikes on the Russian army warehouses

Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by Russian invaders in the Novopavlivske direction, and our soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the Bakhmut direction. The Defence Forces' aviation struck 14 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

What is known about the situation at the front

During the past day, 59 combat clashes took place.

In total, the enemy launched 16 missiles and 131 air strikes.

Also, the Russians fired 128 MLRS rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Several high-rise buildings, medical facilities, cars, a school, a kindergarten, and other civil infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using "Shahed" type drones and various types of cruise missiles. Data on this attack are being refined.

The situation at the fronts

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled three attacks in the area of the Semenivka settlement of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Georhiivka, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 22 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the areas of Robotyne, northwest of Verbove, and north of Pryiutne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, two attacks were carried out on our troops' positions.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

Losses of the enemy

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck 14 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of missile forces damaged one area of concentration of personnel, four control points, four means of air defence, two artillery means and one ammunition warehouse of the occupiers.