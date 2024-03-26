General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 700 invaders and 27 artillery systems

In Ukraine, 57 combat clashes occurred at the front during the day. The Russians actively tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces in the Lyman and Novopavlivske directions.

What is known about the situation at the front

In general, during the past day, the enemy launched four missiles and 59 air strikes and carried out 106 attacks from MLRS on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. The forces and means of air defence of Ukraine destroyed all combat UAVs.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation at the fronts

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka and Vesely to the north of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Berdychi and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, our military continues to hold back the enemy in the area of the settlement of Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried 22 times to break through our troops' defences.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region; south-western Bilohiria and north-western Verbove Zaporizhzhia region.

Losses of the enemy

During the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation struck nine areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged one air defence device, one artillery device, 1 EW station, one personnel concentration area and one enemy UAV control station.