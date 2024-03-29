On the night of March 29, the Russian Federation launched a new massive combined attack against Ukraine and again hit energy facilities.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 29. What is currently known

The " Ukrenergo " press service reports that thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the country's central and western regions were damaged due to Russian strikes.

In addition, it is emphasized that emergency shutdowns are currently applied in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and an hourly shutdown schedule is used in the Kharkiv region.

The massive attack by the Russians began on the evening of March 28, when the occupiers launched kamikaze drones from several directions into the territory of Ukraine at once.

Around 04:00 on March 29, it became known that Russia had launched cruise missiles.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the takeoff of three MiG-31K aircraft from the Savasleika airfield in Russia. They are carriers of hypersonic missiles "Kinzhal".

What is important to understand is that the air alert lasted all night.

According to local residents, explosions rang out during the large-scale missile attack in the Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

What is known about the situation in Dnipropetrovsk region

According to the latest data, 10 drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region — in the Pavlograd, Kryvorizky, Dnipro, and Kamian districts.

In addition, it was possible to destroy four missiles.

Damage to several energy facilities in the Dnipro, Kryvyy Rih, and Kamianske districts is also known.

At least one civilian was injured.