General Staff Latest: AFU hits 4 air defence systems and 2 artillery systems of Russia's army

During the day, the aviation of the Defenсe Forces struck 14 areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian army concentration.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 03/28/2024.

During the day, 48 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched four missiles and 77 air strikes, making 53 MLRS shelling at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 11 attacks in the Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled one attack in Semenivka, Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Georhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 13 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the areas of Robotyne, northwest of Verby and north of Pryiutne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, the enemy carried out one attack in Kherson direction on our troops' positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

New AFU's successes in the war against Russia

During the day, the Defense Forces' aviation struck 14 areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration. Also, one guided missile was destroyed by the forces and means of Ukraine's air defence.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged four control points, four anti-aircraft defence systems, two artillery and one ammunition depot of the enemy.