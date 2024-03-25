General Staff Latest: AFU hits one air defence system and one EW station of Russia's army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian army.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 03/25/2024.

During the day, 45 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched four missiles and 56 air strikes and fired 43 MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the morning, the enemy attacked Kyiv with two ballistic missiles. The forces and means of air defence of Ukraine destroyed two missiles. In the evening, the enemy struck the territory of our country with ballistic missiles. The consequences of this attack are being clarified.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repulsed 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements in the Luhansk region, Terne, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, and Vesely in the north of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defence of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Berdychi and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the settlement of Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 15 times to penetrate our troops' defences.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region; south-western Bilogiria; and north-western Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged one air defence device, one artillery system, one EW station, one personnel concentration area and one enemy UAV control station.