General Staff Latest: AFU liquidates over 600 Russian soldiers at frontline for 24 hrs

According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, the Ukrainian military entered into battle 60 times with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation. It eliminated over 600 Russian invaders and dozens of units of enemy equipment.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired 33 missiles at Ukraine, carried out 70 airstrikes and carried out 91 shellings with anti-aircraft missiles at the positions of the Armed Forces and objects of civil and critical infrastructure.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Under enemy airstrikes were:

Victory and Popovka of the Sumy region;

Zolochiv, Kozacha Lopan, Staritsa, Kharkiv region;

Serebryansk Forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region;

Terny, Yampolivka, Ozerne, Zalizne, Berdychi, Keramik, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Makarivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region;

Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defence Forces repulsed an enemy attack in the area of the Synkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman direction , our soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Vesele, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through our troops' defences.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy attacks in the Berdychi and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried 25 times to break through our troops' defences.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Staromayorske settlements in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the past day, the enemy launched an unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops.

What is known about current and total enemy losses

During the past day, the Defence Forces aviation struck eight areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged two anti-aircraft warfare systems, three artillery and 1 EW enemy station.

It is noted that during the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated over 600 Russian occupiers.

Enemy losses since the beginning of a full-scale invasion are: