According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 52 times and inflicted numerous losses on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that Russian war criminals staged another mass attack on Ukraine, firing 32 missiles, also carrying out 47 airstrikes and 48 shellings from MSDS on Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure objects.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

High-rise and private buildings were destroyed and damaged.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Limansk direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, eastern Umanske, and Pervomayske of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 17 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders in the Robotyn region of the Zaporizhzhia region twice.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kherson direction.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 anti-aircraft defenses, 3 artillery and 1 EW station of the enemy.