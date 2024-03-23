According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 64 times and inflicted numerous losses on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers fired 6 rockets at Ukraine, carried out 70 airstrikes and carried out 72 shellings with anti-aircraft missiles on the positions of the Armed Forces and civilian infrastructure objects.

As a result of enemy attacks, there are dead and wounded, as well as the destruction of civil infrastructure facilities.

Among other things, high-rise and private houses were destroyed and damaged.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, carries out shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terna, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops 27 times.

In the Orykhiv direction , the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, 3 times.

In the Kherson direction, during the day, the enemy carried out 1 unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged 1 personnel concentration area, 4 control points, 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 1 artillery device and 1 radar station of the occupiers.