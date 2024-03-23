AFU repelled 10 attacks by the Russian army in the Avdiiv direction

In Ukraine, 69 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. The enemy is actively trying to advance in the Novopavliv and Avdiiv directions.

What is known about the situation at the front

In total, the enemy launched 88 missile and 143 air strikes, carried out 92 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using "Shahed" type unmanned aerial vehicles. Data on the consequences are currently being clarified.

During the past day, the settlements of Semenivka, Chernihiv region, were hit by airstrikes; Neskuchne, Oleksandrivka, Druzhba, Sumy region; Odradne, Kolodyazne, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Zhelanne, Novogrodivka, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vugledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

About 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation at the fronts

In the Kupyan direction , the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Sinkivka, Tabaivka and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivsk direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, our military continues to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 28 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Orihiv direction , the occupiers, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 10 times near the settlements of Staromayorske, south of Novodarivka, Donetsk region, and near Robotyny in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, 2 assaults were carried out on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Losses of the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of missile troops damaged 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 anti-aircraft defense device and 4 important objects of the occupiers.