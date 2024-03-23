Analysts appreciated the decision of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on large-scale changes in the Defense Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky made a loud statement about large-scale changes in the Defense Forces.

The Ukrainian military command appears to be prioritizing rotations for front-line units, but will have to deal with additional manpower issues if the Ukrainian Armed Forces are to seize the initiative even on a local basis in 2024.

According to senior Ukrainian military officers, they hope to do so. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced on March 22 that the Ukrainian military is currently optimizing its military organizational structures in order to simplify and maximize the quality and efficiency of the management of Ukrainian forces, ISW notes.

Syrskyi said that some Ukrainian military groups will be "reformatted" and that these efforts are aimed at improving the management and distribution of the Ukrainian military.

Syrskyi stated that the rotation of front-line units is a key priority, and on March 14, Syrskyi noted that Ukrainian units that have been on the front lines for a long time have started rotating.

On March 22, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said that the Ukrainian military began regrouping and withdrawing a number of brigades from unspecified positions to restore their combat capability.

Pavlyuk said that Ukraine is moving forces and assets to "recovery areas" to give servicemen time to rest, recover, replenish supplies and give Ukrainian forces the opportunity to start "new actions with new forces," analysts noted.

Previously, ISW assessed that the announcement of the start of Ukrainian rotations indicates that the Ukrainian command believes that the situation in any unspecified sector(s) of the front line where the rotation has taken place or will take place has stabilized enough to carry out the rotation of Ukrainian troops .

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the optimization of military organizational structures, which are directly involved in repelling the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, continues.

During the ten years of the war, the temporary military management bodies and the areas of responsibility of the army groups were formed and changed in accordance with the operational situation and current challenges, he noted.

According to the head of the committee, organizational measures are currently being carried out, taking into account the experience of hostilities. The main goal of these measures is to simplify and maximize the quality and efficiency of management.