Ukraine's AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi holds meeting with top NATO general: details
AFU Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.

What Syrskyi discussed with the head of the NATO Military Committee

The AFU Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces said that he informed Bauer about the situation on the battlefield.

They discussed the primary needs of Ukraine's defence forces. Key priorities are ammunition and air defence.

He noted that he thanked his colleagues from NATO for their comprehensive and consistent support to Ukraine.

After the meeting, the participants honoured the soldiers who died for Ukraine at the Memorial Wall.

What is known about ammunition for Ukraine

It should be noted that one of the primary needs of Ukrainian defenders now is artillery shells. Their lack caused the loss of several settlements from the beginning of 2024, including Avdiivka.

Last month, the president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that his country had found 800,000 shells outside the European Union, which could be handed over to Ukraine. This requires funding.

Several Western countries have already allocated money for such an initiative. As Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 20, our country will receive the first projectiles within the Czech initiative in April.

On March 21, Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, said that his country would help deliver shells to Ukraine that were bought as part of the Czech Republic's initiative.

