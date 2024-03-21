Lithuania backs Czechia's idea, giving €35 million for ammunition purchase to Ukraine

The Lithuanian government announced the allocation of €35 million for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative.

Lithuanian Government has allocated EUR 35 million to buy ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech ammunition initiative.



Together, whatever victory takes! #ArmUkraineNow — Ingrida Šimonytė (@IngridaSimonyte) March 20, 2024

The Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine: what is known

On February 17, it became known that the Czech Republic found sources of supply of 800,000 artillery ammunition abroad. It is about 500,000 units of 155 mm caliber ammunition and 300,000 units of 122 mm caliber.

The Netherlands publicly announced its participation, donating €100 million to purchase ammunition. France and the EU will join the initiative to buy shells for Ukraine outside the EU. Germany and Norway also supported the initiative.

On February 22, it became known that Canada is ready to allocate up to $22 million for shells for Ukraine. Also, the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, announced that the country will finance the Czech initiative for €200 million. Subsequently, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonite, stated that her country would contribute to the multilateral initiative of the Czech Republic regarding the acquisition and transfer of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

On March 2, the Czech Republic announced that it would be able to make the first deliveries of ammunition to Kyiv in a few weeks.

On March 8, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, announced the completion of fundraising for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine. The government clarified that it is only about the first batch, with the volume of 300,000 shells.

On March 12, the Czech Republic announced the possibility of purchasing another 200,000 artillery shells for Ukraine, in addition to the 300,000 previously financed.

The Czech government said that the artillery shells, which will be purchased at the initiative of Prague, will probably start arriving in Ukraine in June.

Sweden has decided to support the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine and will transfer €30 million as part of the next aid package.

On March 15, the Portuguese MOD announced it would allocate €100 million to the Czech initiative to find ammunition for Ukraine.

On March 19, Finnish MOD chief Antti Hakkianen announced that the country's government would allocate €30 million to purchase ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech Republic's initiative.