Czechia to send 300,000 shells to Ukraine by June

The Czech Republic is "on the verge" of supplying Ukraine with thousands of artillery ammunition, said the Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.
The first 300,000 shells will allow AFU to get a few months of rest
Now Ukraine gets 300,000 shells, which will enable AFU to get "a vital few months of rest" on the front line, which our country will receive by June.
Czechia collects money for the first ammunition batch for Ukraine
The Czech Republic has collected enough funds to purchase the first batch of shells for Ukraine, Czech PM Petr Fiala announced on Friday, March 8.
At the same time, Fiala emphasised that the Czech government aims to achieve a much more significant result, and the work and assistance to Ukraine does not end there.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-