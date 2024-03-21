Czechia to send 300,000 shells to Ukraine by June

The Czech Republic is "on the verge" of supplying Ukraine with thousands of artillery ammunition, said the Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

The first 300,000 shells will allow AFU to get a few months of rest

Now Ukraine gets 300,000 shells, which will enable AFU to get "a vital few months of rest" on the front line, which our country will receive by June.

We have direct experience of 40 years as a satellite of Moscow, a country that was invaded by Russian tanks in 1968 to quell the Prague Spring, Lipavsky said, adding that the Czech Republic could not stand aside while Ukraine was left without a military support

Czechia collects money for the first ammunition batch for Ukraine

The Czech Republic has collected enough funds to purchase the first batch of shells for Ukraine, Czech PM Petr Fiala announced on Friday, March 8.

Many thanks to all the countries that have joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine so far. We have managed to raise enough money to buy the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells, he wrote in X.

At the same time, Fiala emphasised that the Czech government aims to achieve a much more significant result, and the work and assistance to Ukraine does not end there.

We continue to look for partners to continue to support Ukraine in its courageous struggle against the Russian aggressor, he said.