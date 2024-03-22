AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi says Ukraine's military stabilise situation in east of Ukraine

The AFU Commander-in-Chief (CinC), Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted that the Ukrainian military managed to stabilise the Eastern Front and stop the Russian occupation army's offensive. He said during a conversation with the French Army's Chief of Staff, Thierry Burkhard.
What Syrskyi says about the situation on the front line
He noted that during the telephone conversation, the situation at the front was discussed, particularly the issue of stabilisation of the front line in the east by the Ukrainian military.
What is known about Syrskyi's meeting with senior NATO officials
According to the AFU CinC, he discussed the urgent needs of Ukraine in the war with the head of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.
Among the key priorities remains the need for ammunition and air defence systems.
Syrskyi informed that during the meeting with the NATO delegation, he discussed Ukraine's key needs and the situation on the battlefield.
He thanked his NATO colleagues for their comprehensive and consistent support. After the meeting, the participants honoured the soldiers who died for Ukraine at the Memorial Wall.
